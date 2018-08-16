$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 71,409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 107,829 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.