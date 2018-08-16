$0.49 EPS Expected for Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Horizon Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

HZNP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,015. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,347,818.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,537,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 29.0% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after buying an additional 617,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

