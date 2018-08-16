$0.48 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HPP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 746,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

