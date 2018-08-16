$0.48 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HPP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 746,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply