$0.35 EPS Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.51. Ryerson reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2,278.26% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

