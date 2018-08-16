$0.32 EPS Expected for Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Armstrong Flooring posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFI. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

