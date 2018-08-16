$0.24 EPS Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $60,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 97,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

