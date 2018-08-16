-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for K2M Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). K2M Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K2M Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for K2M Group.

Get K2M Group alerts:

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. K2M Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

KTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of K2M Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of K2M Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of K2M Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K2M Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in K2M Group in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in K2M Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in K2M Group in the second quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in K2M Group in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in K2M Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTWO opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $909.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. K2M Group has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K2M Group (KTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.