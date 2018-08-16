-$0.10 EPS Expected for Autoweb Inc (AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). Autoweb posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,175. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

In other Autoweb news, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan acquired 54,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Robert Rowe acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,370 shares of company stock valued at $402,649. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.