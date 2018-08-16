$0.04 EPS Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. Spark Energy reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spark Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $8.25 on Monday. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $296.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of -1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $284,129.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $148,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason K. Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $228,786.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spark Energy by 175.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

