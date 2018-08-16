-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

ECOM has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

