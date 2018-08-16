$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

IAG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 4,908,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.41. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,959,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,001,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,142,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 60.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,575,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 65.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,000 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

