Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 80,656 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $483,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,685 shares of company stock worth $20,164,690. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

