Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.