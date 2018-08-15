Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 52,357 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.