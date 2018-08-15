Zpg Plc (ZPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 464.36 ($5.92).

ZPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZPG in a report on Friday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.23) price target on shares of ZPG in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered ZPG to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.25) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Numis Securities lowered ZPG to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 490 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered ZPG to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON ZPG remained flat at $GBX 490.40 ($6.26) during midday trading on Wednesday. ZPG has a 12-month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.90 ($4.97).

ZPG (LON:ZPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12 ($0.15) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). ZPG had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 16.18%.

ZPG Company Profile

ZPG Plc owns and operates home-related digital platforms in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property and Comparison segments. The company operates platforms under the Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation, money.co.uk, hometrack, and The Property Software Group brands, which helps consumers to research the market.

