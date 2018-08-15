Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Increased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 343,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,924. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,123. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

