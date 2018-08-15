ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0424 on Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market cap of $5.89 million and $86,562.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003059 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003710 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006631 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 786,956,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,932,199 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

