Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class A were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.18.

ZG stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

