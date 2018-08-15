Zacks: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UTStarcom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.