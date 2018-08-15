Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
NYSE ORC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.38. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.47.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
