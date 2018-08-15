Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORC opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.38. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.47.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

