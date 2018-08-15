Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avid Technology (AVID) to “Buy”

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 244,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,096. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 28.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 59.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 174,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 64,884 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

