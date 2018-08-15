Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International (AIN) to Strong-Buy

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of AIN opened at $76.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Albany International has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

