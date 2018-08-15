Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Partners (GLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLP. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Partners and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,372,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,558,000 after purchasing an additional 365,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,379,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

