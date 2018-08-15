Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexco Resource (AXU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 662.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alexco Resource worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

