Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Hold

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics’ second-quarter earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw improved product pricing and demand across its portfolio in the quarter. Steel Dynamics has outperformed the industry over a year. The company should gain from strong demand across automotive and construction markets. The Heartland acquisition has also boosted its shipping capacity and portfolio of value-added products. The company should also benefit from its efforts to expand capacity and upgrade facilities. It also remains committed to deliver value to shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. However, Steel Dynamics is exposed to raw material cost inflation, which is hurting margins in its fabrication unit. The U.S. steel industry also remains affected by continued influx of cheaper imports.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 133,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

