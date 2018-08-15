Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InVitae (NVTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InVitae has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,816,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,818 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,814,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,952 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 158,785 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in InVitae by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

