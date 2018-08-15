Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) to Sell

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENT. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ:ENT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 579,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,617. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.86% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The company had revenue of $165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, CEO Joshua Marks purchased 58,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 25,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,313,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,095 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

