Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

ALTR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -62.95. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.08 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 75,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $2,507,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621. Insiders own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $282,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 123.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.