Zacks: Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (INNT) Given $33.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $33.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innovate Biopharmaceuticals an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

INNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,256,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 474,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,518. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%. analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.