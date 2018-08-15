Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.50 Price Target for Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corporate Capital Trust’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporate Capital Trust an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 229,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,154. Corporate Capital Trust has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. equities analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Corporate Capital Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

