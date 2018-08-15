Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ RARX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,984. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

