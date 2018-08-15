Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 76.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 343.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

