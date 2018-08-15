Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $153.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.13 million and the highest is $162.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $166.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $577.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $581.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $666.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $287,147.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $456,008. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.97. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.66.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

