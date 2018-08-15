Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Five9 reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.55.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 810,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,633. Five9 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.76 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $59,884.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,733 shares of company stock worth $4,401,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 777,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

