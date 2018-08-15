Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) will report $407.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.70 million and the highest is $410.18 million. Civitas Solutions reported sales of $380.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civitas Solutions.

CIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Civitas Solutions news, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $33,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 12,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $447,292. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 168,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 137,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 14,620.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIVI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,203. Civitas Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

