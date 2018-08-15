Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) will report $407.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civitas Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.70 million and the highest is $410.18 million. Civitas Solutions reported sales of $380.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civitas Solutions.
CIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 168,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 137,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 14,620.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CIVI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,203. Civitas Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Civitas Solutions Company Profile
Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.
