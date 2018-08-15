Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cna Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. Cna Financial reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cna Financial.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Cna Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of CNA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $99,010.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cna Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cna Financial by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

