Zacks: Analysts Set $30.67 Price Target for Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX)

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Homology Medicines an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,928. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

