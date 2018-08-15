Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $67.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.92.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 2,130,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,393. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

