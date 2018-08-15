Zacks: Analysts Expect Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cypress Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.22. Cypress Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cypress Energy Partners.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 71.49% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELP. ValuEngine raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cypress Energy Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Cypress Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

