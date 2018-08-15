Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $1,662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,350 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,145,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,941. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $101.73. 10,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,704. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 1.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

