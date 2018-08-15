Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,494,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,474,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,886,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.50.

