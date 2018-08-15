Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GGP Inc (GGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GGP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. GGP also posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GGP will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GGP.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

GGP stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. GGP has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GGP by 4,067.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,525,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345,126 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GGP during the first quarter worth approximately $135,743,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in GGP by 49.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,632,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GGP by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,207,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GGP by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,800,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

