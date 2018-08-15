Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gannett posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Gannett’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Noble Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Gannett news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at $73,083.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,055,000 after acquiring an additional 982,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gannett by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gannett by 12.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,062,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 557,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gannett by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 687,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gannett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

GCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,560. Gannett has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Gannett declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

