Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 4,071,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

