Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $51,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $30,060.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after acquiring an additional 514,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,591,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. 128,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

