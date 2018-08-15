YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Insider Loren Robert Stone Acquires 2,500 Shares

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) insider Loren Robert Stone acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

