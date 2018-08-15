Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,098,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,098,000.

BSCR stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

