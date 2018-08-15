Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

