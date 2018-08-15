XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Bought by Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC

Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.3% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,867,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after buying an additional 162,439 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $7,676,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $17,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

