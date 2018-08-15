Xperi (XPER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPER. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on Xperi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.60. Xperi has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Xperi by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xperi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Xperi by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

